Plainville AAA closed Monday for burst water pipe

The AAA building in Plainville is closed on Monday after officials said a water pipe burst.

The AAA office, located on Farmington Avenue, services customers with licensing at its satellite DMV office.

AAA spokesperson Amy Parmenter said the burst water pipe resulted in flooding that will require cleanup.

