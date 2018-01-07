Crash snarls traffic on I95NB in Milford

Interstate 95 Northbound in Milford is closed as crews respond to a crash.

The crash, between a tractor trailer and 2 vehicles, is located near exits 34 and 35, according to officials.

The crash took place just before 11 p.m. on Sunday evening.

The presence or extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

