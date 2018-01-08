Afternoon snow causes slick roads

Snow fell just in time for the evening commute on Monday, leaving behind slick surfaces in some areas.

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued, but has since expired.

Track any remaining snow showers with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said snowfall totals would range from a coating to 1 inch across the state.

"Later tonight, the sky will be partly cloudy and a brisk northwesterly breeze will develop on the heels of the front. Overnight lows will be in the 20s," DePrest said.

Temperatures rise above freezing on Tuesday across most of the state, ranging in the middle 30s to lower 40s.

"It’ll be a partly to mostly sunny day and a brisk northwesterly wind will gust to over 30 mph," DePrest said.

Wednesday will be about the same, but clouds will overspread during the afternoon and evening.

"A warm front will bring a wintry mix of light snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain Wednesday night," DePrest said.

The Thursday morning commute could be slick, but temperatures rise in the afternoon.

A milder day for Friday, with periods of rain.

"The combination of melting snow and rain could cause some localized poor drainage flooding. Since the ground is frozen from the deep freeze, some water could runoff into basements," DePrest said.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

