Snow expected to fall during the evening commute

Some snow may fall just in time for the evening commute.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said between a coating to an inch is possible thanks to a cold front that's pushing into the area.

"There is a little bit of snow in the forecast," he said. "A lot of this energy is going to stay to the north of Connecticut, but we are going to be dealing with some precipitation."

Futurecast had some snow in northwestern Connecticut by 3:15 p.m. By 5 p.m., it had most of the state seeing it.

"They by 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., it's gone," Haney said. "But it's just in time for that evening rush hour."

No alerts were issued as of 6 a.m.

However, Haney reminded drivers that all that's needed to create slick conditions is just a coating of snow.

High temperatures for the day should climb into the mid-30s as we begin a week with much warmer temperatures.

The highs for Tuesday and Wednesday are 39 and 36, respectively.

"There could be a little bit of mixed precipitation Wednesday night into Thursday morning," Haney said. "But it doesn't look like a big deal."

By Thursday, the temperature bumps up to 46.

"Then by Friday we're talking about rain, but it does come with 50 degrees," Haney said. "And that's why it's going to be all rain."

He said there could be some poor drainage flooding as a result of the rain and melting snow.

