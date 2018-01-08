Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of CT as light snow during evening rush

Some snow may fall just in time for the evening commute.

Meteorologists Mark Dixon and Scot Haney said it's thanks to a cold front that's pushing into the area.

"Snow to our west will become more scattered/lighter as it moves into Connecticut through the afternoon hours," Dixon said. "Our going forecast is on track for a dusting to an inch by the time it ends later this evening."

Winter Weather Advisory was issued for parts of Connecticut including Northern Fairfield, Northern Litchfield, Northern Middlesex, Northern New Haven, and Northern New London until 7 p.m.

Some school systems posted early dismissals and closings. See the list here.

Futurecast had some snow in northwestern Connecticut by 3:15 p.m. By 5 p.m., it had most of the state seeing it.

Track it with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

"They by 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., it's gone," Haney said. "But it's just in time for that evening rush hour."

No alerts were issued as of 6 a.m.

However, Haney reminded drivers that all that's needed to create slick conditions is just a coating of snow.

High temperatures for the day should climb into the upper 20s to near 30 degrees inland as we begin a week with much warmer temperatures.

"After a weekend of record cold, the deep freeze will soon end," Dixon said. "If temps don’t go above 32 [Monday], they will [Tuesday.]"

The highs for Tuesday and Wednesday are 39 and 36, respectively.

"There could be a little bit of mixed precipitation Wednesday night into Thursday morning," Haney said. "But it doesn't look like a big deal."

By Thursday, the temperature bumps up to 46.

"Then by Friday we're talking about rain, but it does come with 50 degrees," Haney said. "And that's why it's going to be all rain."

He said there could be some poor drainage flooding as a result of the rain and melting snow.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

