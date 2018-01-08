Firefighters douse Newtown house fire

Firefighters in Newtown made quick work of a house fire overnight.

They said they responded to a home at 5 Bungalow Terrace.

They told Channel 3 around 5 a.m. that the fire was out; however, they remained on the scene.

There's no word on injuries.

No roads were closed.

A cause has yet to be determined.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.