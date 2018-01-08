Escaped Enfield inmate remains at large

Jerry Mercado escaped from a correctional facility in Enfield on Sunday, according to state police. (WFSB/DOC photo)

The search continued on Monday for an inmate who escaped from a correctional facility in Enfield over the weekend.

Officials said 25-year-old Jerry Mercado was unaccounted for on Sunday afternoon at the Carl Robinson Correctional Institution during a routine facility count.

The facility was placed on lockdown.

Enfield residents said they received an alert about the escaped inmate. In it, police warned them not to approach him.

Channel 3 was told that Mercado was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

State police said around 3:15 p.m., the low-risk offender was deemed "unaccounted for."

Mercado was sentenced in Aug. 2016 to three years in prison for burglary.

Channel 3 did some digging on Mercado's criminal history.

According to the state's judicial website, Mercado was also convicted of stealing a firearm and interfering with an officer/resisting arrest. He was sentenced to 18 months of probation in 2012.

One he is found, the spokesperson for the Department of Correction said Mercado will face criminal charges for escaping.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact state police in Hartford.

