Meriden schools on alert following online picture threat

Schools in Meriden will have some added police protection on Monday following an online picture threat that made the rounds on social media.

School officials confirmed to Channel 3 that an arrest was made in Virginia on Monday in connection with the threat.

They did not release the suspect's name or the nature of the threat.

However, they did say that the threat did not mention a specific school.

Police said they will have a cruiser at Maloney High School and will have officers moving throughout the city between schools on Monday.

They said they do not believe the threat to be credible.

Refresh this page and watch Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.