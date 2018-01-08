Water, heat issues close schools in Bridgeport

Several schools in Bridgeport were forced to close on Monday due to water or heat issues.

School officials said Dunbar Elementary School, the Fairchild Wheeler School and the Park City Magnet School were closed.

Dunbar experienced a burst pipe.

Fairchild Wheeler had a lack of heat in the entire building.

Park City Magnet had a water issue with the pipes in the school.

More closings and delays can be viewed here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.