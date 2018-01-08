'Suspicious death' under investigation in Hartford

Police are investigating a suspicious death at a gas station in Hartford. (Hartford police)

Police in Hartford are investigating what they're calling a "suspicious death."

A man's body was found near Weston Street and Jennings Road on Monday morning.

The body was in a Mobil gas station parking lot near the intersection.

They said the man was not in a vehicle.

While the man's death has been labeled suspicious, police said there are no signs that it was a homicide. There's no evidence that he was killed by a shooting or stabbing.

There is a heavy police presence in the area. The department's major crimes division is on the scene.

Drivers were warned to avoid the area.

HPD Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a suspicious death in the parking lot of a gas station at Weston & Jennings. pic.twitter.com/wbAhvlh4Ie — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) January 8, 2018

