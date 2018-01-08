'Suspicious death' under investigation in Hartford

Police in Enfield are alerting residents about a prisoner who was unaccounted for on Sunday afternoon.More >
Schools in Meriden will have some added police protection on Monday following an online picture threat that made the rounds on social media.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said between a coating to an inch is possible thanks to a cold front that's pushing into the area.
A 9-year-old Virginia girl has died after she was hit by a pickup truck while she was sledding in Thursday's winter storm.
The frigid cold air continued to move through the state on Sunday, as many towns saw temperatures in the -10 to -15 range without wind chill.
Police are looking for a New Britain man, wanted in a kidnapping and assault that happened Sunday morning.
Here is the list of winners of the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards, announced Sunday by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association
So long strawberry banana smoothie. Goodbye steak and egg breakfast sandwich.
Just a day after a lotto player in Florida claimed a $450 million Mega Millions jackpot, America got another big winner Saturday night.
As she prepared to drive away, the cat pounced into her car and scratched or bit her.
