PD: South Windsor man arrested after assaults girlfriend with metal rod

A South Windsor man was arrested after police said he assaulted his girlfriend with a metal rod on Saturday morning.

Officers were called to an area hospital after they received a report of an assault on a woman around 9 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found an unidentified woman, who "had bruises and lacerations." Police determined that she “had been assaulted during an hour-long argument.”

Police said the suspect, who was later identified as 28-year-old Justin Tomel, took her phone to prevent her from calling for help.

The East Windsor Police Department located Tomel early Sunday morning and arrested him.

Tomel was charged with first-degree threatening, first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree strangulation, and second-degree unlawful restraint.

Tomel was held on a $75,000 bond. He will be arraigned at Manchester Superior Court on Monday.

