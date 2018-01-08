Berlin town council member charged with drunk driving

A member of the Berlin Town Council was charged with drunk driving.

According to police, JoAnn Angelico-Stetson, 56, initially failed to signal twice on Route 5 southbound on Saturday. She was making a left turn.

She was pulled over on Middletown Road.

Police determined that she was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage.

She was charged with DWI and failure to signal.

She's due court on Jan. 17.

Angelico-Stetson was released on a $500 bond.

