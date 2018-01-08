Connecticut senators push tor Puerto Rico storm relief

Democratic Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy are pressing their colleagues in Washington to do more to help residents of Puerto Rico. (WFSB File photo)

Connecticut's U.S. senators are pressing their colleagues in Washington to do more to help residents of Puerto Rico.

Democratic Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy visited the island last week to see the how recovery efforts are going since Hurricane Maria struck more than 100 days ago.

Speaking on the Senate floor Thursday, Blumenthal said "Puerto Rico is in the midst of a humanitarian and economic crisis."

It's the latest example of Connecticut's efforts since Hurricane Maria to help Puerto Ricans, who represent about 8.4 percent of the state's total population.

Connecticut has been a destination for many evacuees. Various assistance programs have been set up, including mental health services and help with finding child care.

National Guard members and state troopers have traveled to Puerto Rico to help out.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.