A conservative commentator was arrested after an altercation during a controversial speech at the University of Connecticut on Tuesday evening.

After a fight and an arrest on the University of Connecticut campus on Tuesday night, conservative speaker Lucian Wintrich spoke with the media before leaving the state.

An employee of a community college was accused by a conservative speaker of taking the script from him and igniting a fight on the University of Connecticut campus.

Conservative speaker Lucian Wintrich was arrested after he lunged at a woman who appeared to have stolen his notes. (WFSB)

Woman who took 'OK To Be White' notes may plead not guilty

Catherine Gregorycharged with trying to steal the notes of a right-wing commentator giving a speech titled "It's OK To Be White" may plead not guilty at an upcoming court appearance. (UConn police)

A Connecticut woman charged with trying to steal the notes of a right-wing commentator giving a speech titled "It's OK To Be White" may plead not guilty at an upcoming court appearance.

A lawyer for Catherine Gregory says she probably will enter not guilty pleas to attempted larceny and disorderly conduct charges Tuesday at Rockville Superior Court.

The 33-year-old Willimantic resident took papers from a lectern as Gateway Pundit writer Lucian Wintrich prepared to speak last month at the University of Connecticut. Wintrich grabbed her in an attempt to retrieve his notes and was arrested, but a breach of peace charge was later dropped.

Gregory says she has received support from people around the world in "the struggle against racism and fascism."

Wintrich denies his speech was racist.

