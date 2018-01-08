Gov: Collection of personal income taxes in Dec., Jan. exceed expectations of more than $900 million

Gov. Dannel Malloy "announced that collections of estimated personal income taxes in December and January will exceed the administration’s projection by more than $900 million," according to his office. (WFSB file photo)

The governor announced that the collections of estimated personal income taxes in December and January will exceed the administration’s projection by more than $900 million.

According to the governor’s office, there was a part of the bipartisan budget known as the “volatility cap.” It “requires that any revenue from estimated and final income tax payments in excess of $3.15 billion be diverted to the budget reserve fund.”

According to the November consensus revenue projection, the total of payments totaled $3.14 billion. That amount is more than $2 billion more than what has been collected to date. According to the governor’s office, only $10 million of any increased collections can offset any budget deficit in fiscal year 2018, “while the rest will be transferred into the rainy-day fund under this new law.”

Gov. Dannel Malloy said this announcement is “very promising news for the state.”

“And while I have been critical of many parts of the bipartisan budget, the legislature deserves praise for implementing the new volatility cap. Because of this new law, we know that any unexpected revenue will be set aside to meet future needs in a responsible way,” Malloy said in a statement on Monday. “We still need to take steps to close the deficit this year and to avoid one in the year that starts in July. If we take those steps and use these one-time revenues to rebuild our rainy-day fund, we will give Connecticut residents and businesses the fiscal responsibility they have been demanding.”

