Students at one Stonington school dismisses early due to smell of gas

Students at one Stonington school were dismissed early on Monday morning because someone reported smelling gas in the building.

Students from Deans Mill School were moved to Mystic Middle School around 10:30 a.m. where the administration said they were dismissed at 11:30 a.m.

The administration from Deans Mill School said: "all students are safe and happy."

Authorities are looking into the cause of the smell.

