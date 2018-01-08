PD: Hartford police detective terminated after using racial slurs during DUI arrest

The family of a 29-year-old sports reporter said she vanished after being followed by a suspicious man.More >
Police in Enfield are alerting residents about a prisoner who was unaccounted for on Sunday afternoon.More >
Police in Hartford are investigating what they're calling a "suspicious death."More >
An oil truck is on its side after a rollover crash in Marlborough on Monday morning.More >
A South Windsor man was arrested after police said he assaulted his girlfriend with a metal rod on Saturday morning.More >
A 9-year-old Virginia girl has died after she was hit by a pickup truck while she was sledding in Thursday's winter storm.More >
A full-scale search continued on Monday for an inmate who escaped from a correctional facility in Enfield over the weekend.More >
Meteorologist Scot Haney said between a coating to an inch is possible thanks to a cold front that's pushing into the area.More >
A woman accused of leaving a dog to die in frigid temperatures appeared in court on Monday.More >
A Hartford police detective was terminated after he was arrested for driving under the influence charges while off duty this summer.More >
