PD: Hartford police detective terminated after using racial slurs during DUI arrest

A Hartford police detective was terminated after he was arrested for driving under the influence charges while off duty this summer.

On Aug. 27, Robert Lanza, who had been with the Hartford Police Department for 11 years, was charged with driving under the influence and interfering with an officer.

During the incident, police said Lanza used several racial slurs in comments that were captured on audio and video.

After Lanza's arrest, the Hartford Police Department Internal Affairs Division immediately initiated an internal investigation. Lanaza was then charged with the following violations: conduct unbecoming an employee and arrest and conviction of any misdemeanor.

"These actions were egregious, deplorable and completely unacceptable for a Hartford Police Officer, and are grounds for termination even before considering their present and future detrimental effect upon the operations of the Hartford Police Department. This causes concerns over Detective Lanza’s ability to perform the functions of a police officer, as well as the public trust and legitimacy in his ability to enforce the laws equitably without regard to race or ethnicity. His behavior discredited the Hartford Police Department, undermined the good order and discipline of the Department, and damaged working relationships with other law enforcement agencies," the Hartford Police Department said in a statement on Monday.

On Monday, Lanza was dismissed from the Hartford Police Department. His dismissal came after a disciplinary hearing where police "concluded that termination is the only appropriate course of action."

