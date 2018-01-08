Crews working to cleanup burst sprinkler pipe at Bristol Hospital

There is a burst sprinkler pipe at Bristol Hospital on Monday. (WFSB file photo)

Crews are working to repair a burst sprinkler pipe at Bristol Hospital on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters said the water flow to the affected pipe "has been isolated." Now, hospital staff and firefighters are working on removing the water from the building.

Hospital officials said "no patients were affected" because the burst sprinkler pipe was in an administrative part of the building

The crews were working to get "all systems back to normal operation."

