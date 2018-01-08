Body-cam video released after Hamden police sergeant arrested

A Hamden officer was arrested after police said he assaulted a suspect in North Haven last month.

A Hamden officer was arrested after police said he assaulted a suspect in North Haven last month. (North Haven Police Department)

Police have released body-cam video of a Hamden officer in uniform attacking a suspect on New Years' Eve morning.

Sgt. Michael Cirillo was charged with third-degree assault for leaving his job in Hamden, driving to North Haven, and confronting a suspect.

The arrest of Cirillo comes after the North Haven Police Department was investigating a burglary and harassment complaint at 4 Phillip Place around 11:45 a.m. on Dec. 31.

Hamden Police Sgt. Michael Cirillo responded to scene.

Upon arrival, the video shows Cirillo going right after the suspect, who was identified as Vincent Terrane. Police said Cirillo grabbed Terrone, pushed him and put him in a headlock because Terrone allegedly sent a text message to his girlfriend, threatening to kill her parents and her sister, who is Cirillo's wife.

In the video, a dazed Terrone asked police who it was, saying he never saw him before.

North Haven officers escorted Cirillo upstairs and took his service weapon from him. Upstairs, the video shows Cirillo apologize to a North Haven officer.

"Sorry about all this man," Cirillo said. "It is what it is, we'll go from here, right?"

"You do something dumb, you suffer this consequences, that's how it works," one of the officers said in the video.

After Terrone complained about injuries, police said he was taken by ambulance to "Yale-New Haven Hospital for evaluation and treatment of his injury complaint." Police said he "was injured in the area of his lower back due to the confrontation with Cirillo."

Hamden Chief of Police Thomas J. Wydra released a statement on the arrest of Cirillo.

“I was immediately made aware of the arrest of Sergeant Michael Cirillo on December 31, 2017 by the North Haven Police Department. Based on the circumstances involved in the incident as I understand them, Sergeant Cirillo was promptly placed on modified duty and relived of all police powers and authority, pending the outcome of an internal investigation which was initiated forthwith," Wydra said in a statement on Saturday.

The North Haven Police Department said last week, Terrone showed up at the police station. He told officers that he was leaving Connecticut for three months, and that he wanted the charges withdrawn.

Cirillo will be arraigned at Meriden Superior Court on Jan. 11.

