Winter Pasta with Kale Pesto and Smoked Gnocchi

By Kevin Cousin at Tosca

Kale Pesto

Ingredients:

3 cups of chopped kale

1/2 cup toasted pumpkin seeds or almonds

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Juice of 1/2 lemon

1/2 cup olive oil

Salt & pepper to taste

Instructions:

Blend in a food processor and pulse several time add garlic, nuts, Parmesan and lemon juice, scrape down with a rubber spatula, drizzle in olive oil and salt and pepper.



Kale is an excellent source of vitamins K, A, and C. It’s packed with nutrients and has anti oxidants





For the Gnocchi ( Italian dumplings)

Ingredients:

2 lb of russet Potatoes

6- 3/4 .oz of unbleached flour or in our case gluten free flour is substituted

1 tsp Kosher salt

1 large organic brown egg , lightly beaten

Instructions:



Bake the russet Potatoes for about an hour. When they are cool enough to handle cut in half and scoop out the center, pass the potato through a ricer or food mill, sprinkle the potato with salt and 1/2 cup of flour tossed with your hands or a pastry scraper, pour beaten egg over top and fold in to combine add flour until dough is not sticky. Knead the dough, cut dough into small balls and 1/2 inch and tool into rope about 3/4 inch pieces, cut into small rectangles and roll over gnocchi paddle . simmer the gnocchi in salted water until they float .





