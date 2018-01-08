Winter Pasta with Kale Pesto and Smoked Gnocchi
By Kevin Cousin at Tosca
Kale Pesto
Ingredients:
3 cups of chopped kale
1/2 cup toasted pumpkin seeds or almonds
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Juice of 1/2 lemon
1/2 cup olive oil
Salt & pepper to taste
Instructions:
Blend in a food processor and pulse several time add garlic, nuts, Parmesan and lemon juice, scrape down with a rubber spatula, drizzle in olive oil and salt and pepper.
Kale is an excellent source of vitamins K, A, and C. It’s packed with nutrients and has anti oxidants
For the Gnocchi ( Italian dumplings)
Ingredients:
2 lb of russet Potatoes
6- 3/4 .oz of unbleached flour or in our case gluten free flour is substituted
1 tsp Kosher salt
1 large organic brown egg , lightly beaten
Instructions:
Bake the russet Potatoes for about an hour. When they are cool enough to handle cut in half and scoop out the center, pass the potato through a ricer or food mill, sprinkle the potato with salt and 1/2 cup of flour tossed with your hands or a pastry scraper, pour beaten egg over top and fold in to combine add flour until dough is not sticky. Knead the dough, cut dough into small balls and 1/2 inch and tool into rope about 3/4 inch pieces, cut into small rectangles and roll over gnocchi paddle . simmer the gnocchi in salted water until they float .