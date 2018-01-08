CT lawmakers restore cuts to elderly and disabled

The governor announced that the collections of estimated personal income taxes in December and January will exceed the administration’s projection by more than $900 million.

Lawmakers returned to the State Capitol on Monday they voted to restore cuts to the elderly and disabled.

More than 100,000 Connecticut residents could have lost benefits if something wasn't done. However, Gov. Dannel Malloy called the plan that passed full of gimmicks and is threatening a veto.

There's a very good chance the governor will veto what passed on Monday. Malloy said what lawmakers did was “double-count" certain savings.

In meantime, Connecticut income tax revenue is better than expected.

Lawmakers in the Senate and House said they've found $54 million to restore cuts to the elderly and disabled.

They voted overwhelmingly to take money from other places. Most of which comes from the teacher's retirement account. The governor called the cuts wishful thinking.

"I just think double counting monies is not a good way to do that,” Malloy said.

Malloy said the legislation counts the same monies twice. Lawmakers on both sides disagree.

"That teacher piece was something that governor himself had put on the table as a deficit mitigation option,” Democratic State Sen. Martin Looney said.

"This is not double counting,” Senate President Len Fasano said. “The governor was going to use it for his deficit mitigation. The fact we are using it for the MSP. We are free to use it like he is."

But, they are all pleased with income tax numbers. Some $900 million which exceeds expectations.

But, the state still faces a significant budget deficit and a spending cap which lawmakers recently approved. That stops lawmakers from spending much of that money. Most will be put in the rainy-day fund.

Because of the federal Republican tax plan, some paid their tax estimates early. But, it’s April 15th everyone is watching and waiting for now. and the deficit.

"There have been concerns by the governor in regards to doing this separate from the deficit mitigation,” Minority Leader Themis Klarides said. “We behave assured him we are planning to a do a deficit mitigation plan."

"It is good news, but we are committed to the process that we weren't count those blips larger than normal income into what we are doing,” House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz said. “We are still doing deficit mitigation."

While there was talk today of another special session, that may not happen given the regular session starts in less than a month from now. Tolls and marijuana are expected to generate more debating.

