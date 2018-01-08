Wallingford is plowing through its salt budget for the year

Wallingford is ready to re-order more salt for the winter (WFSB)

It’s only been a few weeks into winter, but a number of storms have already forced Wallingford to plow through its salt budget for the year.

On Monday, ahead of the afternoon snow, Wallingford's Public Works crews load up for another night on the road.

"I know tonight is not supposed to be a lot,” said Steve Palermo, who has been with the public works department for 30 years.

However, it’s those small disturbances that give him and his budget the biggest headaches.

"We've been here Christmas Eve, the smaller storms are definitely worse for us, like I said rain washes it off the road, we don't get that brine, stuff starts freezing, we've got to reapply, keep reapplying,” Palermo said.

Palermo said Wallingford has already gone through its $360,000 salt budget for the winter.

Its why on Tuesday, public works will ask the town to transfer $80,000 from its contingency budget so it can order another 1,000 tons of salt.

The hope is the extra thousand tons, added to whatever they have now, will get them through the season, which has been pretty busy.

"I believe this is 10 events and I sent some trucks out this weekend for drifting, snow drifting across roads, obviously have to plow that back and reapply material,” Palermo said.

He added that typically the salt shed is filled, and said he gets nervous when they have to re-order.

"I don't like to let the bin get below half, just because we truck our salt, have a bid for our salt, we truck it out of Rhode Island and it takes a while to get. By the time I put in the order it takes a week, two weeks to get delivery,” Palermo said.

