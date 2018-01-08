Backstage restaurant in Torrington closes its doors

It’s been a fixture in Torrington for nearly a decade, but now the Backstage restaurant has decided to close its doors.

Many fans of the popular eatery are wondering what will take its place.

After seven years on Main Street, the Backstage restaurant closed its doors Sunday night. On Monday, the windows were covered up as booths and tables were moved out.

“I was a little shocked to hear that. I’ve been there a few times over the years,” Kimberly Murphy, of Litchfield, said. “I always had a good experience. I’m sad to see it go.”

In a statement, on its Facebook page, Backstage did not detail the reason for the closing and only said they were proud of the restaurant they created.

“Mostly, we are proud to have worked with the 42 professionals who made their livings here at Backstage. While closing a business is never pleasant and brings its own set of challenges, our major concern at this time is for these great people,” Backstage posted on its Facebook page.

Right now, there’s no word on what will replace Backstage, but many locals are hoping the spot doesn’t stay empty for too long.

“I am very sad so I hope that something else better will come,” Torrington resident Vittoria Sabocchia said.

If you have an unused gift card to Backstage, click here.

