Water main break reported in Rocky Hill

Crews are working to repair a water main break in Rocky Hill (WFSB)

Crews have responded to a Rocky Hill neighborhood for a water main break.

The break happened in the area of Orchard Street and Elm Street, around 6 p.m.

Officials said 74 homes are affected by the break.

Repairs are expected to take between seven and nine hours.

