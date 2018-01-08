1 dead in East Haddam house fire

Crews responded to a house fire in East Haddam on Monday (WFSB)

One person was killed in a house fire Monday afternoon in East Haddam.

According to police, the body of the victim was found after firefighters had extinguished the flames.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct a post-mortem examination to determine positive identify of the victim, and cause and manner of death.

Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit Detectives and Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Detectives are assisting the East Haddam Fire Marshal with the investigation.

Firefighters originally responded to the fire on Monday afternoon, around 3 p.m. on Ackley Cemetery Road.

Multiple departments including firefighters from East Haddam and Colchester arrived within minutes but the home was already completely engulfed in flames.

It was under control Monday night, but a neighbor said the house was devoured and will likely need to be rebuilt from the ground up.

One neighbor who has lived on the street most of his life says the homeowners are incredible people, a married couple in their 50s with two children who are college age.

"I hope none of them were home, I hope everybody's safe, I hope they'll put the place back and they'll remain neighbors," said Rich Kirk, who lives nearby.

Police haven't said who they are looking for at this time.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.