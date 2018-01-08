Authorities investigate deadly fire in East Haddam

Crews responded to a house fire in East Haddam on Monday (WFSB)

One person was killed in a house fire that happened on Monday afternoon in East Haddam.

According to police, the body of the victim was found after firefighters had extinguished the flames on Ackley Cemetery Road.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct a post-mortem examination to determine the positive identify of the victim, and cause and manner of death.

Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit detectives and Eastern District Major Crimes detectives are assisting the East Haddam fire marshal with the investigation.

Firefighters originally responded to the fire on Monday around 3 p.m.

Multiple departments, including firefighters from East Haddam and Colchester, arrived within minutes; however, the home was already completely engulfed in flames.

It was under control by Monday night, but a neighbor said the house was devoured and would likely need to be rebuilt from the ground up.

Drone 3 captured what was left of its shell.

One neighbor who has lived on the street for most of his life said the homeowners are incredible people. He described them as a married couple in their 50s with two children who are college age.

"I hope none of them were home, I hope everybody's safe [and] I hope they'll put the place back and they'll remain neighbors," said Rich Kirk, who lives nearby.

Michael Brothers, another neighbor, said he was on his way home when he pulled up to the massive scene.

”When I first came home I was not sure whose house was on fire," Brothers said. "They told me the number. I knew that wasn’t my number, but your never know.”

State troopers remained at the scene well into Tuesday morning.

”Then you’re in shock when you see somebody’s house on fire," Brothers said. "It was sad.”

Neighbors said they were left shaken and with questions about what caused the fire.

"This is a very quiet corner of the world you never see anything big going on here," Kirk said.

The identity of the victim or a cause of death have not been released.

