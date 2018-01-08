Power restored to hundreds after pole, wires come down in Willimantic

A portion of Main Street in Willimantic was closed Monday night, for wires in the road.

Willimantic fire crews said a pole, wires, and three transformers are down on Main Street, near Stop and Shop.

There were more than 800 power outages in the area of Windham, Columbia, Coventry, Andover and Scotland, at one point. As of about 10:15 p.m., only 32 outages remained.

Follow the Eversource outage map here.

