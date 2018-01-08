Some South Coventry residents advised to boil water

Some residents in South Coventry are being advised to boil their water because of an issue that caused low or no pressure.

Officials from Connecticut Water said 140 customers were notified about the boil water advisory.

“We encourage customers to boil their tap water as a precaution before using it for drinking, cooking, food preparation, reconstituting baby formula or using for any purpose where it will be consumed, or customers may use bottled water for these purposes,” officials from Connecticut Water said.

Water samples have been collected and will be tested to make sure that no bacteria got into the water during the period of low pressure.

The advisory will remain in effect until Connecticut Water receives results, which is expected within 48 hours.

If you have any questions, please call The Connecticut Water Company at 1-800-286-5700.

