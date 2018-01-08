Some South Coventry residents told to continue to boil water

An advisory to boil their water was lifted for some residents in South Coventry on Tuesday morning.

Officials from Connecticut Water said 140 customers were notified about the boil water advisory because of "an issue that caused low or no pressure in the water system."

On Tuesday, Officials from Connecticut Water said the precautionary boil water advisory was lifted for a portion of the South Coventry water system.

"We encourage customers in the affected area to boil their tap water as a precaution before using it for drinking, cooking, food preparation, reconstituting baby formula or using for any purpose where it will be consumed, or customers may use bottled water for these purposes," Director of Corporate Communications for Connecticut Water Daniel J. Meaney said in a statement on Tuesday.

Those customers can use water for bathing, cleaning, sanitation or other purposes.

"The precautionary boil advisory will remain in effect until we collect water samples from the distribution system and have them tested in a state certified laboratory to be sure that no bacteria got into the water as a result of the loss of pressure," Meaney said

The advisory will remain in effect until Connecticut Water receives results, which is expected within 48 hours.

If you have any questions, please call The Connecticut Water Company at 1-800-286-5700 or click here.

