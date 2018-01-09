2 dead in late night Norwalk crash

A deadly two-vehicle crash closed a road in Norwalk into Tuesday morning.

According to Norwalk police, Connecticut Avenue was shut down around 10:10 p.m. on Monday at the Darien town line due to the investigation.

Two male passengers were pulled from one vehicle and were pronounced dead at the scene.

A second vehicle, which was also involved, had one occupant that was hurt. That person was transported to Norwalk Hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Connecticut Avenue was closed for several hours for the investigation.

Police determined that both vehicles were traveling in opposite directions when they had a head-on collision.

No identities were released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norwalk police at 203-854-3111.

