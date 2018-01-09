Racial progress: Where Connecticut ranks

A new study suggests that Connecticut is behind most of the the country when it comes to racial progress.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com on Tuesday released its list of 2018's states with the most racial progress.

In it, Connecticut ranked toward the back end of the country at 41.

A Pew Research Centre survey said 92 percent of blacks believe "whites benefit a great deal or a fair amount from advantages blacks do not have." Only 46 percent of whites agreed.

As part of its study, WalletHub said it measured gaps between blacks and whites across 23 key indicators of equality and integration in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The data topics included median annual income, standardized test scores and voter turnout.

Here's how that broken down data ranked for Connecticut:

Employment and wealth rank - 34.

Education rank - 47.

Social and civic engagement rank - 43.

Health rank - 37.

On the other end of the spectrum, the states with the most racial progress included Hawaii, New Mexico and Kentucky, WalletHub said.

The worst were Minnesota, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia.

See a slideshow of the worst here.

Read more of the study's results here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.