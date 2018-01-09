New England Patriots mascot, cheerleaders to visit CT

Fans of the New England Patriots will get their chance to meet the team's cheerleaders and mascot in Connecticut on Tuesday. (MGN)

The Patriots Cheerleaders and the Pat Patriot will be holding meet and greet events at the and Capitol building at 11 a.m. and Mark Twain House at 3 p.m.

The events are free to the public.

