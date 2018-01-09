Naugatuck police seek man wanted for armed robbery

A magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck in the Caribbean Sea between the coast of Honduras and the Cayman Islands on Tuesday night, shaking the mainland and causing officials to warn people around the region to be alert to the threat of possible tsunami surges.More >
A mother, father and their two young sons were shot to death early Monday at a Southeast Texas beachfront hotel in what police are investigating as a possible triple killing followed by a suicide.
A 12-year-old California girl died several days after being misdiagnosed with the flu, according to her family.
The New York Times has canceled a public event with James Franco days after the Golden Globe winner was accused of sexual misconduct.
Authorities say a New Jersey doctor running an illegal prescription drug ring with a motorcycle gang hired one of the members to kill his wife after she threatened to expose the scheme.
The owner of a restaurant in Enfield remains in police custody, accused of trafficking drugs from his home.
Dozens of people lined up outside of Chick-fil-A's latest franchise in Southington on Wednesday hoping to score a year's worth of free chicken.
A dead dog was discovered outside of a business building across the street from the Meriden Humane Society.
Connecticut's governor halted major transportation projects on Wednesday because he said the state's transportation fund is running out of money.
The State of Connecticut is offering money to anyone who can provide investigators with information leading to an arrest and conviction of a murder suspect.
