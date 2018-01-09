Naugatuck police seek man wanted for armed robbery

Jeffrey Stokarski is wanted for an armed robbery at a Cumberland Farms in Naugatuck, police said. (Naugatuck police)

Police in Naugatuck are looking for a man wanted for an armed robbery in the borough.

They said Jeffrey Stokarski, 43, has an outstanding warrant related to a robbery that happened on Jan. 3.

According to police, Stokarski entered the Cumberland Farms on Rubber Avenue around 3:15 a.m., showed a weapon and took about $132 in cash. He also swiped 50 packs of cigarettes.

He fled in a dark-colored Dodge Charger or Avenger.

Stokarski is described as standing 5'9" tall, weighing 200 pounds and having a shaved head with blue eyes. He also has significant scars on his face.

Anyone with information about Stokarski is asked to contact Naugatuck police at 203-729-5221.

