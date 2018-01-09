John Dickerson replaces Charlie Rose on CBS This Morning

John Dickerson has been named a co-host of CBS This Morning. (CBS News)

CBS News announced a replacement for Charlie Rose on Tuesday.

It named anchor John Dickerson as co-host of CBS This Morning.

Dickerson will join Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell starting on Wednesday, according to David Rhodes, president of CBS News.

“John’s impressive track record and strong all-around journalism extends our commitment to real news coverage every morning at CBS News,” Rhodes said. “Gayle and Norah continue to show tremendous leadership on our morning broadcast each day. Colleagues, newsmakers, and peers all appreciate the depth and context John Dickerson brings to every discussion of the day’s events — together with his co-hosts he will project our best values on every broadcast.”

Dickerson has anchored Face the Nation since June 2015.

“On the campaign trail I’ve collected compliments about CBS This Morning’s commitment to the news for years now,” Dickerson said. “Every time I've been on the show I haven’t wanted the conversation with Norah and Gayle to end when my segment does. Now it doesn't have to.”

King said there is no better way to celebrate the group's sixth anniversary on the air.

"Can't think of better way to celebrate and kick off our next chapter,” she said.

O'Donnell called it a new beginning with an old friend.

“I've worked alongside John for almost 20 years and this is a great way to continue our mission of putting the news back in the morning," she said.

Dickerson takes the place of Rose, who was fired in November following accusations of harassment and unwanted sexual advances on women.

The cases were detailed in The Washington Post.

Rose released a statement in which he "deeply apologized" for "inappropriate behavior."

The firing shook his former co-anchors to the core.

"What do you say when someone that you deeply care about has done something so horrible?" King asked the morning after the news broke.

She said Rose did not get a pass from anyone at CBS News.

"This is a moment that demands a frank and honest assessment about where we stand and more generally the safety of women," O'Donnell said. "Let me be very clear. There is no excuse for this alleged behavior."

