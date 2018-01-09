Search for body of missing snowmobiler ends 'due to low visibility'

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Environmental Police has suspended its recovery mission for a missing snowmobile driver in Griswold on Sunday afternoon, due to "unfavorable weather conditions."

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Environmental Police has suspended its recovery mission for a missing snowmobile driver in Griswold on Sunday afternoon, due to "unfavorable weather conditions."

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection resumed their search for a man who went missing under the ice at Pachaug Pond.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection resumed their search for a man who went missing under the ice at Pachaug Pond.

Connecticut State Police and members of the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection ended their search for a missing snowmobiler at a pond in Griswold on Tuesday morning.

Troopers and DEEP staff resumed a search at Pachaug Pond for a 56-year-old Griswold man went missing while snowmobiling in December. They used a special robotic camera to assist in the search that they slipped under the now 6-inch thick ice.

DEEP EnCon and @CT_STATE_POLICE are on scene at Pachaug Pond looking for the missing snowmobiler- State Police have deployed a ROV to assist in the search. — Chris Collibee (@ChrisCollibee) January 9, 2018

Cindy Rolfe told Channel 3 she started dating her fiance John Dubois when they were 17 years old at Norwich Free Academy. Then, they split. Thirty years went by and they resumed their romance just a month before he took his snow mobile out onto the thin ice of Pachaug Pond.

"He knew that pond like his back hand," Rolfe said.

On Dec. 16, Troopers and DEEP staff recovered his snowmobile near the dam. However, their search for him did not end with positive results.

“Unfortunately, we had negative results today do to visibility problems," D.E.E.P. Environmental Police Sgt. Jim Kane said.

The body of the missing snowmobiler was not found on Tuesday and the search ended around 1:30 p.m.

“I am very thankful to hear that they are there today searching for him," Rolfe said.

The search for the missing snowmobiler has ended for the day due to low visibility in Pachaug Pond. Unfortunately the body of Mr. Dubois has not be located at this time. Thank you to @CT_STATE_POLICE for their assistance again in this effort. — Chris Collibee (@ChrisCollibee) January 9, 2018

But, closure will not come yet for the Rolfe and Dubois family. They will have to wait, yet again.

“We’re going to cooperate with the State Police Emergency Services Unit and decide our next course of activity here," Kane said.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.