Danbury's mayor officially announces run for governor

The mayor of Danbury has officially thrown his hat into the gubernatorial ring.

Republican Mayor Mark Boughton announced that he's running for governor on Tuesday.

He touted his 9th mayoral term in Danbury, in which he secured 64 percent of the vote.

“Connecticut’s failures over the last 8 years are well documented," Boughton said in a statement. "I am running for governor to turn our state around. Connecticut needs to be a place where people want to live, play, and work, rather than leave as was the case not so long ago. The time for partisan bickering at the cost of success for Connecticut’s residents is over. By phasing out the state income tax, reducing arduous anti-job regulations, and working together with people across the political spectrum, we will turn Connecticut’s future around.”

Boughton pointed to Danbury's unemployment rate, which he called one of the lowest in the state at 3.9 percent.

“The level of support from all across Connecticut has been positive and encouraging," he said. "I am excited to continue crisscrossing the state to bring my pro-jobs agenda and message of fiscal responsibility to the people.”

Boughton joins a list of declared Republican candidates, including Stamford's Mike Handler, Trumbull first selectman Tim Herbst, Shelton Mayor Mark Lauretti, attorney Peter Lumaj, businessman Stephen Obstinik, Rep. Prasad Srinivasan, businessman Bob Sefanowski, Joe Visconti of West Hartford and former U.S. comptroller David Walker.

On the Democratic side, Middletown Mayor Dan Drew, Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim, educator Mark Stewart Greenstein and Guy Smith of Greenwich have declared.

