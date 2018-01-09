Police release photo of vehicle involved in Norwich hit-and-run

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Norwich on Friday morning.

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Norwich on Friday morning.

Police have released a photo of the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a United States Postal worker in Norwich last week.

U.S. Postal Worker Scott Frinke suffered a "serious leg injury" after police said he was hit by a pickup truck with a plow near the intersection of Washington Street and Chelsea Court around 11 a.m. on Friday.

Police said the truck was heading southbound toward Washington Square and left the scene after the crash.

Frinke's injuries are non-life-threatening in nature, police said.

On Tuesday, police released a picture of the vehicle involved in the crash. Anyone with any in formation about the hit-and-run is asked to call the Norwich Police Department at 860-886-5561 or U.S. Postal Inspector Brendan Murphy at 860-524-6084.

Frinke has been with the Postal Service since last September.

