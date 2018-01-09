1.9.18 Sous Vide (Poached) "Muddy Roots Farm" Duck Eggs Benedict

Sous Vide (Poached) "Muddy Roots Farm" Duck Eggs Benedict

By Chef Kevin Cottle from Fire At The Ridge

Ingredients:

4 egg yolks

3 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 pinch ground white pepper

1/8 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon water

1 cup butter, melted

1/4 teaspoon salt

8 eggs (duck is used at Fire at The Ridge)

1 teaspoon distilled white vinegar

8 strips north country smoked bacon

4 English muffins, split

2 tablespoons butter, softened



Directions:

1. To Make Hollandaise: Fill the bottom of a double boiler part-way with water. Make sure that water does not touch the top pan. Bring water to a gentle simmer. In the top of the double boiler, whisk together egg yolks, lemon juice, white pepper, Worcestershire sauce, and 1 tablespoon water.

2. Add the melted butter to egg yolk mixture 1 or 2 tablespoons at a time while whisking yolks constantly. If hollandaise begins to get too thick, add a teaspoon or two of hot water. Continue whisking until all butter is incorporated. Whisk in salt, then remove from heat. Place a lid on pan to keep sauce warm.

3. Preheat oven on broiler setting. To Poach Eggs: Fill a large saucepan with 3 inches of water. Bring water to a gentle simmer, then add vinegar. Carefully break eggs into simmering water, and allow to cook for 2 1/2 to 3 minutes. Yolks should still be soft in center. Remove eggs from water with a slotted spoon and set on a warm plate

4. While eggs are poaching, brown the bacon in a medium skillet over medium-high heat and toast the English muffins on a baking sheet under the broiler.

5. Spread toasted muffins with softened butter, and top each one with a slice of bacon, followed by one poached egg. Place 2 muffins on each plate and drizzle with hollandaise sauce. Sprinkle with chopped herbs