Residents take advantage of warmer temps to clear storm drains, hydrants

With milder temperatures for the rest of the work week, a lot of snow will be melting.

And with that, the mayor of New Britain has a reminder for homeowners.

Mayor Erin Stewart took to social media to remind residents to shovel snow that's on top of storm drains so the water has somewhere to go.

Tuesday was a good day to pick up the shovel and clear out the almost foot of snow Mother Nature brought to the state last week.

“It softened up a little bit and it drifted the other day after the snow plow guy came through here so I’m just getting the rest of before the rain hits,” said Linda Novak, of New Britain.

She thought she’d spent Tuesday afternoon widening her sidewalk, as temperatures moved into the upper 30s, low 40s.

These milder temperatures mean a lot of melting.

In addition to reminding residents to clear storm drains, Stewart said if you have a fire hydrant nearby, clear the snow around that too.

“We have over 2,000 fire hydrants in the city of New Britain, so as you can imagine it might be difficult to get out to all of them so if have a fire hydrant in front of your house, go out and shovel a path around it,” Stewart said.

She mentioned the city has gotten complaints about flooded homes, and it could be the result of the drainage system clogged up.

“We see the same thing in the spring when its full of leaves, same thing for snow so make sure you have somewhere for the water to drain into and let the drainage system do its job,” Stewart said.

Wednesday will be warmer as well, and rain is expected on Friday.

