Waterbury students claim they've been sitting in cold classrooms

Some Waterbury students claim they are sitting in cold classrooms at Wilby High School.

Students said the issue goes back to last month, and the school district said it’s now been fixed.

"It’s been pretty cold, since the beginning of December, but it’s not too cold if you can wear a hoodie,” said Anthony Conigliaro, a junior at Wilby.

Plenty of students at Wilby High School have been doing just that.

"It’s cold overall, kids are wearing their hoodies, their fleece jackets, they're just trying to stay warm,” said Chris Jones, a senior at Wilby.

Students said in the past it has been a problem.

"Some teachers know that it’s cold they'll let it slide, but other than that, it’s against school policy, so yeah, they'll get written up and get in-house or something,” Jones said.

Students said certain sections of the north end high school have been cold, namely the third floor.

Waterbury Public Schools says it identified the problem today.

"There were four classrooms that were cold on the third floor, there is an air handling unit on the roof, the motor control on the unit went down,” said Bob Brenker, of Waterbury Public Schools.

Officials said the repairs were finished late Tuesday afternoon.

While wearing hoodies or jackets inside is typically against the dress code, the school district says they've been making an exception.

"I spoke to the principal this morning, when I heard it from another source, he said no, there's been no discipline for the last week and a half because it’s been so cold, they've relaxed it. They've let them wear hoodies, they've let them wear jackets, there is no discipline at all,” Brenker said.

Officials said there will be a mechanic at the school at 4 a.m. on Wednesday to make sure it is working.

