Animal rescue works to help dog abandoned in Waterbury

January is in need of help after being dumped in Waterbury last week. (Brass City Rescue Alliance Facebook page)

A local animal shelter is asking for the public's help in saving a dog that was abandoned in the bitter cold in Waterbury.

The female boxer was brought to the Veterinary Emergency Center in Canton after being found on Hauser Street in Waterbury on Friday, when it was dangerously cold outside.

She weighs 53 pounds, which is 30 pounds underweight, was found with a non-existent white blood cell count, and her mammary glands were ruptured.

"I’ve never seen a dog in all of my rescue years, this emaciated," said Sarah Dautorio, of Brass City Rescue Alliance.

She was named January by the Brass City Rescue Alliance, which is a Middlebury animal shelter that found the dog.

"The vet told us on Friday night, if we had not brought her in, she would have died," Dautorio said.

January is 2 to 3 years old and had recently given birth to puppies within the last month, however it is unclear where those puppies are at this time.

"No dog, nobody deserves this, her babies were ripped away from her," Dautorio said.

Waterbury police are trying to find out who is responsible for abandoning January, and taking her puppies.

January will undergo a $6,000 surgery on Wednesday, in the hopes to keep her alive.

Anyone who wants to donate to help with the care of January can call the Veterinary Emergency Center in Canton at (860) 693-6992.

