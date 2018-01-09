Hartford city worker caught allegedly getting high on the job

A Hartford public works employee was allegedly caught getting high on the job (WFSB)

A Hartford city worker was allegedly caught getting high on the job, and now he is suspended.

Police sergeants in plain clothes saw a man, who is a Hartford Department of Public Works employee, openly smoking marijuana in Pope Park.

He then admitted it to the officers that he was doing just that.

“They felt the need to take action and brought it to DPW and they handled it swiftly,” Hartford Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley said.

The worker, whose identity is still not being released, was issued a summons and was suspended without pay, for 20 days.

If and when he comes back, he'll be on a five-year probation and will submit to random drug tests.

Police said depending on the contract, city workers are subjected to random drug tests and just to clarify, police say this worker was not getting behind the wheel of any heavy machinery.

