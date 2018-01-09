Plainville AAA office closed this week due to burst pipe

Officials from AAA said its Plainville office will be closed for at least the rest of the week following a burst pipe.

Crews are working to clean up and assess the damage that was caused by the burst pipe and flooding.

“All AAA staff, including insurance agents and travel advisors, will work out of other AAA offices until the Plainville store on Farmington Avenue re-opens,” officials said in a press release.

Licensing services are also available at the DMV or at AAA offices in West Hartford, Avon, Cromwell, Enfield, Manchester, Waterford and Old Saybrook.

