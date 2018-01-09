Enfield restaurant owner accused of drug trafficking

The owner of Molina's Cafe is accused of drug trafficking (WFSB)

The owner of a restaurant in Enfield remains in police custody, accused of trafficking drugs from his home.

Authorities had been tracking Sergio Molina, the owner of Molina's Cafe, for months as part of a nationwide crackdown on drug trafficking.

In September, investigators found close to two dozen bricks of cocaine and heroin inside Molina’s garage.

He's now facing a list of federal drug charges.

