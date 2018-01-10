2nd Republican gubernatorial debate set for tonight in Hebron

The Republican candidates for Connecticut governor will descend upon RHAM High School in Hebron on Wednesday night for the party's second debate.

A number of people have already thrown their hats into the ring.

One of them, Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton, said the state can no longer afford to have Democrats running the state.

“We’re prepared to lead the state the way we think it needs to be led," Boughton said.

The field also includes Rep. Prasad Srinivasan, Tim Herbst, David Stemerman, Peter Lumaj, David Walker, Joe Visconti, Mark Lauretti, Michael Handler, Steve Obsitnik and Bob Stefanowski.

House of Representatives minority leader Rep. Themis Klarides is considering a run.

The fiend of Democrats is smaller and includes Middletown Mayor Dan Drew, Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim, Guy Smith of Greenwich and former Veterans Affairs commissioner Sean Connolly.

“We are no longer at a crossroads we are in a crisis," Connolly said. "Connecticut needs new leadership, Connecticut needs a new approach.”

The debate starts at 6:30 p.m. at RHAM High School in Hebron.

Channel 3 will have a team there and will broadcast the latest at 11 p.m.

