Flood Watch issued for whole state ahead of Friday's storm

A bit of a wintry mix on Wednesday night will precede a thaw that will include some heavy rain for the state by the end of the week.

According to meteorologists Mark Dixon and Scot Haney, a warm front will move into the region by Wednesday night and it could deliver a spotty and light wintry mix or freezing rain.

"There is just the slightest chance [inland] for a spotty light mix or some freezing rain toward daybreak {Thursday]," Dixon said. "Much of the state will remain dry."

Behind that should be temperatures well above freezing. In fact, Haney forecasted highs in the 40s across most of the state on Thursday.

Then, the rain arrives.

A Flood Watch has been issued for the entire state due to rain coming Friday and Saturday.

"The big story over the coming days is the warming trend in tandem with a storm system that could produce 1 to 3 inches of rain from Friday into Saturday," Dixon said.

Haney said the state can expect periods of rain, areas of fog and highs ranging from the upper 40s to mid-50s on Friday.

"With the mild air and the rain, there will be a lot of melting snow," he said. "The combination could lead to localized poor drainage flooding. Since the ground is frozen from the deep freeze, some water could runoff into basements."

By Friday night, temps should dip back slightly into the low-40s.

Unsettled weather, however, hangs around for at least the first part of the weekend.

"The storm system will continue plaguing Connecticut with unsettled weather as it moves through New England on Saturday with more rain and fog," Haney said.

In addition to the same flooding concerns from Friday, ice jams may become problematic on streams and rivers.

The rain should end by Saturday afternoon.

"Our January thaw only lasts through Saturday," Dixon said. "Sunday, another shot of Arctic air arrives and lingers through early next week."

When the storm leaves, it will usher in that colder air.

"Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and windy," Haney forecasted. "Highs will only be in the lower 30s and a northwest wind could gust to 40 mph."

He said the wind will make it feel like temperatures are in the 20s.

Monday's highs will actually be in the 20s with less wind.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

