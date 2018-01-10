Snow melting, rain could lead to flooding

Temperatures continue to climb above freezing and snow continues to melt, but that could cause some problems when a rain storm moves in on Friday.

A Flood Watch has already been issued for the entire state due to rain coming Friday and Saturday.

Before that, the January thaw will have already kicked into gear on Thursday, as temperatures rise through the 40s to near 50.

There could be a light rain shower, but most of the day will be dry, Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.

"A steadier rain will develop later Thursday night and temperatures will bottom out in the upper 30s and 40s. Areas of fog may form due to the mild, moist air flowing over the cold snow cover," DePrest said.

Friday will feature periods of rain as a storm system moves out of the deep south and pass near New England.

Temperatures will rise into the 50s on Friday, leading to a lot of snow melting.

Between the snow melting and the rain, poor drainage flooding is possible.

"Since the ground is frozen, water could runoff into basements that are prone to flooding. Additionally, there is a lot of ice on the state’s streams and rivers due to our recent 2 week long deep freeze," DePrest said.

Also, with the mild temperatures and heavy rain, could cause the ice to break up and form ice jams. Deprest said this could lead to significant flooding on some streams and rivers.

By Friday night, temps should dip back slightly into the low-40s.

Unsettled weather, however, hangs around for at least the first part of the weekend.

"Total rainfall will range from 1-3”, but locally higher amounts are possible," DePrest said.

Rain could end as a wintry mix in parts of CT Saturday morning, but little or no accumulation is expected.

When the storm leaves, it will usher in that colder air.

Saturday afternoon is better with some partial clearing.

Sunday is partly to mostly sunny, but blustery and cold with temperatures ranging from 27 and 34.

