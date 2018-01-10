Traffic violation leads to ecstasy bust

Kyle Wood was arrested on drug charges after the driver of the vehicle he was in was pulled over for a traffic violation in Plainfield. (Plainfield police)

A traffic violation led to a drug bust in Plainfield.

Kyle Wood, 24, and 29-year-old Jonique Soler, both of Wauregan, were pulled over on Shepard Hill Road around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday night.

Officers said they just happened to be conducting traffic enforcement in the area when they witnessed Soler, who was the driver, cross into the opposite lane.

During the stop, police said they recognized both Wood and Soler from a previous interaction.

They also learned that Soler's license was suspended.

Based off of Wood's behavior, they suspected that he was in possession of drugs.

A K9 unit conducted a sniff of Wood and discovered the presence of narcotics.

A search of Wood revealed ecstasy on him.

Police said Wood also tried to cover up a crack pipe with his foot that had fallen down his pant leg onto the ground.

He was arrested and charged with possession of a hallucinogenic substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a $25,000 bond.

Soler was issued a misdemeanor summons for failure to maintain a proper lane and operating under suspension.

Both faced a judge in Danielson on Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.