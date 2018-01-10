Teen charged in connection with New Britain officer-involved shooting to face judge

Noah Young faces drug charges following a deadly police-involved shooting in New Britain. (State police)

A teenager arrested in connection with a deadly officer-involved shooting in New Britain is scheduled to face a judge today.

Noah Young, 18, of Bloomfield, faces risk of injury to a child, possession of narcotics and possession with intent to sell charges following the mid-December incident.

According to police, 20-year-old Zoe Dowdell was killed by them when the driver of the car he was in refused to stop for officers.

Police said the vehicle matched the description of one that was involved in a number of violent carjackings.

They said the driver engaged police in a pursuit and drove head-on at officers.

Young and a 15-year-old boy were also in the vehicle. Police said a gun was also found on one of the suspects.

The incident happened on Dec. 14 near the intersection of Newington Avenue and Chapman Street.

The scene spanned several blocks and included the parking lot of the Chamberlain Elementary School. The school was forced to close for a day during the investigation.

According to police, the vehicle was involved in at least two carjackings. One of them involved shots being fired at a victim. In the other, a victim was pistol-whipped.

Young's appearance is set for 10 a.m. in New Britain.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.