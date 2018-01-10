Firefighters in Darien rescue stranded dog from ice - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Firefighters in Darien rescue stranded dog from ice

Posted: Updated:
Firefighters in Darien rescued a dog from the ice of the Five Mile River on Tuesday. (Darien Fire Dept.) Firefighters in Darien rescued a dog from the ice of the Five Mile River on Tuesday. (Darien Fire Dept.)
DARIEN, CT (WFSB) -

Firefighters in Darien braved melting ice to rescue a stranded dog on Tuesday.

The dog was stuck on Five Mile River.

A photo shared on social media by the fire department showed firefighters wading into the water with a boat and harnesses while the dog awaited on the ice just ahead.

They called the operation a success.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.